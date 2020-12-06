Basil Burnace Foss Jr. died in Placentia, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020.He was born in Bangor, Maine, 91 years ago.Leaving Maine, he enlisted in the Army as a paratrooper. Afterward, he attended engineering school in Cleveland, married, had one child, then headed west. In California, he began a career as an engineer in 1961 at Rockwell International in the Autonetics Division, finally retiring from Boeing in 1989.L.A. Rams football was a passion for decades. He loved a day at a casino, bridge and golfing. He was a marshal at the Riviera Open for many years, but mostly he was a good friend and brother.After retiring, he migrated every year to New Hampshire, staying with his sister, Rosie, and her husband, Roland Dionne. He also made sure to visit Richmond, Maine, where he shared good times with childhood friends.He is survived by his daughter, Terry Foss, her husband, Clayton Mahan, and the many children and grandchildren of his siblings, all of whom have sadly passed away.There will no service.In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Richmond High School Alumni Association, Post Office Box 55, Richmond, Maine 04357-0055