MANCHESTER - Beatrice A. (McKeon) Valavane, 98, of Manchester, passed away on Aug. 25, 2019, in Elliot Hospital.
Born in Manchester on July 11, 1921, she was the daughter of Thomas McKeon and Bertha (Norris) (McKeon) Richmond.
For 23 years, she worked in the cafeteria at Smyth Road School.
She was the widow of John Valavane, who died in 2003.
Family members include her son, John Valavane and his wife Phyllis of Candia; a daughter, Joanne Chabot of Manchester; a granddaughter, Cortney Valavane of St. Lake City, Utah; nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition, she leaves behind her longtime caregiver, Kerri Morneau, who the family would like to thank for her years of caring and dedicated service.
SERVICES: Services are private.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 3, 2019