Beatrice Alma (Cote) (Lavigne) Young, 98, passed away January 24, 2019 in Port Charlotte, FL after a long illness. She was born June 6, 1920 in Manchester, NH, the daughter of Willie and Clara (Pruneau) Cote.
Bea was educated in the Manchester School System, graduating from Central High School in 1938, and worked many years as a Supervisor for Jewell Electronics. She married Paul Lavigne who predeceased her in 1979, and later married Ralph Young who predeceased her in 1998. She was also predeceased by her parents, one brother and three sisters. She lived most of her life in Manchester, moving to FL in 2006.
She is survived by a daughter, Anita C. Lavigne of FL., step-sons: Howard Young and his wife, Sue, Raymond Young and his wife, Brenda and Richard Young and his wife, Sue, all of NH, two step-daughters: Donna Archambeault and her husband, Dennis of NH and Lois McMahon and her husband, Roger of VT. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Kenneth Young and his wife, Betty, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a niece, Julie Smith and many nephews and nieces by marriage.
To her family, "Bea piece" will always bring a smile and memories of Bea.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the , 166 So. River Rd., Bedford, NH 03110.
Memorial services will be held June 13, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church, So. Elm St., Manchester at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place in the family plot, St. Augustin Cemetery on So. Beech St. The Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on June 11, 2019