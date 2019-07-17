Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Ann Peirce. View Sign Service Information French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 (603)-497-4711 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Community Church of New Boston Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BOSTON - Beatrice Ann (Byam) Peirce, 86, of New Boston, passed peacefully on July 14, 2019, surrounded by her family.



Born Jan. 25, 1933, she moved to the Byam farm on River Road, New Boston, in 1941.



In 1951, she graduated from New Boston High School. In addition, she graduated from Hesser Business College.



Bea was employed by Liable Manufacturing Co., Manchester, followed by 33 years at Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. She was also devoted to the Whipple Free Library of New Boston where she was employed for 16 years before retiring in 2017 at the age of 84.



Bea loved New Boston. She was active in Friends of the Whipple Free Library; New Mizpah Circle; Community Church of New Boston for 72 years; Joe English Grange #53 for 54 years; New Boston Firemen's Auxiliary; Historical Society; and Hillsborough County Fair. Always giving generously, she said, "charity begins at home" and New Boston was her home. She was an inspiration through her devotion to family and friends, attending all of her grandchildren's sports games and performances. She inspired many to expand their love of books and reading, setting a kind, loving, and generous example for us all.



Family members include her four children, Grace Peirce and partner Dennis Johnson of Rye, Gregg "Clete" Peirce and wife Donna, Gail Stout and husband Jonathan, Geoffrey Peirce and wife Tammy, all of New Boston; her siblings, Brenda Bell and husband Stephen of Suffolk, Va., Lester Byam and wife Carole of New Boston, Ivan Byam of Manchester, and Arnold Byam of Hillsborough; six grandchildren, Nicholas Karanikas and partner Corinne Burton of Goffstown, Alexandra Stout of New Boston, Brigid Abreu of Burbank, Calif., Sara Peirce of East Boston, Mass., Victoria "Tori" Stout of Keene, and George Peirce II of New Boston; nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and her beloved dog Copper and Massey the cat. She was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, George L. "Greg" Peirce; her parents, Dorothy G. Byam and Donald E. Byam; and her brothers, Laurence, Charles and Fredrick Byam.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, July 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. in French & Rising Funeral Home 17 S. Mast St., Goffstown. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 20, at 10 a.m. in Community Church of New Boston, followed by burial in New Boston Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Whipple Free Library, Joe English Grange #53, c/o Charlene Hooper, 15 N. Main St., Mont Vernon N.H. 03057, or Community Church of New Boston. For more information or to sign an online gust book, visit



