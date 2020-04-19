Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice D. (Abreu) Roy. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice D. (Abreu) Roy, 92, of Bedford, died April 13, 2020 at Bedford Hills after a long illness.



She was born in Windham on March 13, 1928 to John and Matilda Abreu. She lived in Manchester for most of her life.



Beatrice worked for many years in the clothing business at Bonton and McQuade's Clothing Store, both in Manchester and at Jordan Marsh in Bedford. She was an avid fan of the Red Sox and enjoyed playing cards, working in her flower garden and visiting with family in Florida and Texas. She had also volunteered at St. Raphael Church.



She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Rudolphe J. Roy in 2015 and by four siblings, Anthony Abreu, Mary Vieira, Jinny Gregory and Lee Kource.



She is survived by her son, Paul Roy of Bedford; three grandchildren, Benjamin Roy of Manchester, Kristyn Stout of Jacksonville, FL and Ryan McCartney of Charleton, MA; a brother, Daniel Abreu of Manchester and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staffs of Bedford Hills, Visiting Angels and Easter Seals for the loving and dedicated care they provided to Beatrice.



SERVICES: There are no services at this time. Private burial is at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford. Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 640-650 West 168th St., New York, NY 10032.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at



