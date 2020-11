I spent the last 18 months with B and I can truly say she was the most wonderful woman, we spent so much time together and almost all of it contained laughter. She was the strongest woman I have ever had the privilege to know. I always told her she was the Grandmother I never had!!! Absolutely best 18 months!! I'm going to miss you so very much,, But I know you are at peace now and that makes me so very happy!!!

Kelly Allard

Friend