Beatrice E. "Bea" Lamb, 75, longtime resident of Fremont, NH and formerly of Amesbury, MA and Manchester, NH, passed away on October 26, 2019, at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth after a difficult battle with cancer and CHF. She was born on February 3, 1944, in Springfield, MA, daughter of Joseph L. Chretien and Beatrice A. Leblond. Bea, also referred to lovingly as "Nana", grew up in Manchester, NH and began work at a young age in the local factories to help support the family. On September 21, 1963, she married the love of her life, Peter Lamb after a three week courtship and before long they started their family. She had worked for many years as a draftsperson for Lucent Technologies before becoming a homemaker. Bea liked to cook, enjoyed playing bingo, spending time with her family and loved everything Disney. She was predeceased by her siblings, Sister Constance Chretien, Rose Marie VanDerPutten and Lonnie Chretien. She is survived by her loving husband, Peter R. Lamb of Fremont, NH; her son, David Lamb; her daughter, Samantha Tewksbury; two grandchildren, Joshua Lamb and Mikayla Tewksbury; one great-granddaughter, Hazel Marie Lamb and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on November 2, 2019, from 11 AM to 1 PM, at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH. A funeral service will follow at 1 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Leavitt Cemetery in Fremont, NH. Flowers are acceptable or donations may be made in her memory to the , 2 Commerce Dr., Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110. For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 29, 2019