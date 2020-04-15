Beatrice L. (Famiano) Secinaro, 83 of Lee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Betty was born on January 20, 1937 in Newton, MA; the daughter of Antonio and Dora (Sostilio) Famiano.
Betty was a demure, selfless, intelligent woman. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren. She was a talented cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, lovingly made from scratch, including her famous lasagna. She loved animals, especially cats, and always had a pet cat throughout her life.
Betty worked for many years as a billing clerk at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, NH before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with her co-workers, even after her retirement.
Betty is pre-deceased by her husband Mario Secinaro; and survived by her sons, Anthony Secinaro and his wife Debbie, Robert Secinaro and his wife Kathy, and Paul Secinaro; and his grandchildren Kristina Metzler, Michael Secinaro and Shane Secinaro. Memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to The New Hampshire SPCA (https://www.classy.org/give/127067/#!/donation/checkout) A memorial service celebrating Betty's life is planned, however due to the current pandemic, it will be delayed and announced at a later date. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 15, 2020