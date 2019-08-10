Beatrice M. Duhaime, 95, died August 7, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long illness.
She was born in Manchester on August 10, 1923 the daughter of Archille and Alma (Forbes) Dion.
She enjoyed working at the Bedford Seniors, Salvation Army and held membership in the Daughters of Isabella.
She worked for the Fireman's Fund Insurance Company, retiring in 1981.
She was predeceased by her husband, Alphee Duhaime, her daughter, Jo-Ann Stone, and her siblings, Yvette Beauchesne, Alice Duhaime, Romeo and Henry Dion.
Family members include four daughters, Suzanne Spaulding and her husband, Vance, Judith Guertin, Janet Bourgeois and her husband Bob, Paulette Cote and her husband Zachary, sons, Phil Duhaime and his wife Mary, Bob Duhaime and his wife Doreen, fifteen grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, her son in law, David Stone, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10 am in St. Joseph Cathedral.
Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Beatrice's name to the .
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online guest book please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 10, 2019