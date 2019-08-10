Beatrice M. (Dion) Duhaime (1923 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "What an truly remarkable woman she was. Our thoughts are..."
    - Elaine O'Rourke
  • "May you find peace in your many memories with your mom."
    - Brian & Pam Boisvert
  • "Phil ,Bob and the Duhaime family. Sorry to hear of your..."
    - Dave /Nancy Vachon
Service Information
BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester
110 Bridge St.
Manchester, NH
03103
(603)-625-6436
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home
110 Bridge St.
Manchester, NH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cathedral
Obituary
Send Flowers

Beatrice M. Duhaime, 95, died August 7, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long illness.

She was born in Manchester on August 10, 1923 the daughter of Archille and Alma (Forbes) Dion.

She enjoyed working at the Bedford Seniors, Salvation Army and held membership in the Daughters of Isabella.

She worked for the Fireman's Fund Insurance Company, retiring in 1981.

She was predeceased by her husband, Alphee Duhaime, her daughter, Jo-Ann Stone, and her siblings, Yvette Beauchesne, Alice Duhaime, Romeo and Henry Dion.

Family members include four daughters, Suzanne Spaulding and her husband, Vance, Judith Guertin, Janet Bourgeois and her husband Bob, Paulette Cote and her husband Zachary, sons, Phil Duhaime and his wife Mary, Bob Duhaime and his wife Doreen, fifteen grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, her son in law, David Stone, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10 am in St. Joseph Cathedral.

Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Beatrice's name to the .

J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For more information and online guest book please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
logo
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 10, 2019
bullet Salvation Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations