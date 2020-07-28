1/
Beatrice P. Varkas
Beatrice P. (Alexiou) Varkas, 95, of Manchester, NH passed peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her residence in Manchester, NH.

Mrs. Varkas was born on August 5, 1924, in Fall River, MA, the daughter of the late George and Mary (Kakou) Alexiou. She was a resident of Manchester for many years.

Members of her family include; her son, Paul A. Varkas, of Manchester, NH; a daughter, Elizabeth Varkas, of Manchester; and one granddaughter, Lara Nicole Varkas of Kansas City, KS. Mrs. Varkas is predeceased by her beloved husband, William A. Varkas, brother Arthur Alexiou, sister in law and brother in law Natalie and Paul Iannazzi, sister in law and brother in law Kay and Tony Lymneos. Beatrice is survived by her sisters Sophie Toher and Kay Kazakis and brothers Nicholas Alexiou and James Alexiou, sister and brother in law Effie and George Chiklakis along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Bea will be forever cherished for her kind, giving, generous spirit, zest for life and never-ending dedication to her family, friends and church. Rest in peace, Mom, we love you.

SERVICES: Services were private.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net


Published in Union Leader on Jul. 28, 2020.
