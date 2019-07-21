Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice V. Hopps. View Sign Service Information Bailey Funeral Home 210 Main Street Lancaster , NH 03584 (603)-788-3381 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bailey Funeral Home 210 Main Street Lancaster , NH 03584 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Northumberland Cemetery Groveton , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice V. Hopps, 101, formerly of Hillside Ave., died Tuesday afternoon, July 16, 2019, at Weeks Medical Center, Lancaster surrounded by family.







Family and friends recently celebrated Bea turning 101. What accomplishment!



Mrs. Hopps was born in North Conway, NH, on July 3, 1918, the daughter of John and Florence (Burgess) Hill. She was raised in Wolfboro, resided for a short time in Stratford, and was a longtime resident of Groveton for over 60 years. On January 3, 1938 she married Elias Hopps Sr. They were married for 56 years until his passing in 1993. In the more recent years Beatrice has been a resident of The Morrison in Whitefield.







Beatrice was a homemaker busy raising her eight children. She was an excellent cook and will especially be remembered for her home made donuts. She enjoy long walks and going for car rides.







Surviving family members include her children, Shirley Forbush of Dover, Lucille Cameron of Jefferson, Joyce Reynolds of Groveton, Elsie Dresser of Deltona, FL, Elias Hopps Jr. of Lancaster, Harold Dean Hopps of Groveton, Meredith Hopps of Berlin, NH; 16 grandchildren, many great and great-great grandchildren. She was also predeceased by a daughter Eleanor Glidden, and two brothers Calvin and Richard Hill.







Visiting hours will be held Monday, July 22, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster. A graveside service will follow Tuesday morning at 10:00 AM in the Northumberland Cemetery, Groveton. Rev. Patricia V. Williams, pastor of the United Methodist Church, Groveton, will officiate.







