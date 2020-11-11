Beatrice Y. Gosselin (Bea), 97, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Teresa's Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, due to a period of declining health.
She was born on May 6, 1923, the daughter of the late Felix and Ida Boisvert. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester and worked for many years in the retail industry, specifically at BonTon's and The Junior Deb and Varsity Shop in Manchester.
Her pride and joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved large family gatherings and cooking for all.
On June 30, 1951, she married the love of her life, Robert P. Gosselin. They spent many happy years together dancing to the sounds of Glen Miller and other Big Band Greats. Music was an important part of our family, from attending the many parades in downtown Manchester to creating our own in their backyard.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert P. Gosselin in 1995 after 44 years of marriage, her brother Benoit J. Boisvert, sisters Jeanne Boisvert Beauparlant, and Jacqueline Boisvert Lawrence.
She is survived by her two children, both from Manchester, NH, daughter, Roberta Gosselin Griffin and husband Dennis and her son Bruce Robert Gosselin and wife Kathy Barry Gosselin. Her grandchildren Jessica Griffin DeVoe and husband Michael of Barrington, NH, Jeffrey Griffin, and wife Melissa of Robbinsville, NJ, Kellen Gosselin and wife Jamie of Greenland, NH, and Kevin Gosselin of Long Beach, California. Her great-grandchildren Joshua and Micah DeVoe, Madison and Nathan Griffin, Mia Sukeforth and her brother, Armand Boisvert of Bedford, NH.
She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and many friends who loved her very much. We will miss her smile and her love.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester. Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 13, 2020, 12:00 Noon at St Pius X Church, 575 Candia Road, in Manchester. Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Augustin Cemetery, in Manchester.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Our family wishes to thank St. Teresa's for their constant love, care and dedication. It has been suggested that those who wish may make memorial donations to St. Teresa Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, in memory of Mrs. Gosselin.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net