EXETER - Benjamin J. "Benny" Dagostino Sr., a first generation American, passed away April 7, 2019, in his home just shy of his 95th birthday.
Born April 12, 1924, in Brighton, Mass., he attended both Dover and Exeter high schools and after graduation from Exeter proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on submarine chasers and on the destroyer Thomas E. Fraser in the Pacific theater. He was also a proud champion Golden Gloves boxer in the U.S. Navy. After discharge he worked at the Exeter Rose Farm, his family's business. In 1952, Benny established Benny's Real Estate and ran a successful real estate business until his passing.
Family members include his wife of 72 years, Joan (Eno); his son Ben Jr. and wife Ruthan of Exeter; his daughter, Lyn and husband Jon Drake of Rye; two cherished grandsons, Mark and Matthew; five great-grandchildren, Sophia, Michael, Bianca, Kyle and Mason; his brother, Frank Jr. of Exeter; and nieces and nephews.
Benny was predeceased by his son Michael in 1970 along with five siblings, Mike, Tony, Evelyn, Lena and Louise, and his parents Frank and Maria (Iannarelli), who immigrated to America from Italy.
SERVICES: At Benny's request, there are no calling hours and a private burial will take place at Exeter Cemetery for family.
Brewitt Funeral Home of Exeter is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the online guest book.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rockingham VNA & Hospice, 137 Epping Road, Exeter, N.H. 03833 whom the family thanks for its wonderful staff and its care of Benny.
