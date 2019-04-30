Benjamin J. Kula, 99, died March 31, 2019 in Manchester, NH after a long illness. Ben was born on November 16, 1919 in Manchester to Josephine and Andrew Kula and was the youngest of 7 children. He married Olive Casey on February 1, 1941 and they recently celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary. They lived in the home that he built nearly 70 years ago where they raised 4 daughters and 2 sons. He attended The Youngsville School. Ben was employed by the Granite State Packing Company for over 40 years, interrupted only by his military service, retiring in 1982. He served in WWII with the 325th Glider Company which was part of the 82nd Airborne Division with action in the Battle of the Bulge where Ben was awarded the Purple Heart, the battle for Cologne and the Berlin Occupation Force.
He was a lifetime member of the American Legion. He helped run the weekly Bingo games at St. Peter Church in Auburn to help defray the cost of the new church. He was a member of the St. Joseph's Society. Ben also was involved for many years with the efforts to provide funding to build the chapel at St. Hedwig Cemetery through his work at the weekly Bingo games held at St. Hedwig Church.
He is survived by his wife, Olive, and his six children: Dianne St. Laurent, Ronald Kula, Alan Kula, Nancy Greiss, Patricia Dydo and Linda Tynion along with 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers. memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, 4-6:00 p.m. at the Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., corner of Beech St., Manchester, NH. The funeral will take place on Saturday, May 4, at St. Hedwig's Church at 10 am with an urn burial to follow at St. Hedwig's Cemetery.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 30, 2019