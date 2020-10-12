Benjamin Thomas Rifkin died unexpectedly and peacefully at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, MA on September 30, 2020, at just five days old.
Benjamin was born on September 25, 2020 in Manchester, NH to Alyssa F. Rifkin and Jason M. Rifkin. Benjamin is survived by his mother, Alyssa F. Rifkin; his father, Jason M. Rifkin; and his sister, Madison E. Rifkin.
A celebration of life will be held, Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 1 to 3 PM, at White Birch Catering & Banquet Hall at 222 Central Street, Hudson, NH 03051. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Benjamin's life, which was taken much, much too soon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215 or http://giving.childrenshospital.org/
.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
.