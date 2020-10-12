1/1
Benjamin Thomas Rifkin
2020 - 2020
Benjamin Thomas Rifkin died unexpectedly and peacefully at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, MA on September 30, 2020, at just five days old.

Benjamin was born on September 25, 2020 in Manchester, NH to Alyssa F. Rifkin and Jason M. Rifkin. Benjamin is survived by his mother, Alyssa F. Rifkin; his father, Jason M. Rifkin; and his sister, Madison E. Rifkin.

A celebration of life will be held, Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 1 to 3 PM, at White Birch Catering & Banquet Hall at 222 Central Street, Hudson, NH 03051. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Benjamin's life, which was taken much, much too soon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215 or http://giving.childrenshospital.org/.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
White Birch Catering & Banquet Hall
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Memories & Condolences

October 10, 2020
Jason, Alyssa and Maddie: John and I are so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Kristin and John Dube
Family
October 10, 2020
We Love you Jason, Alyssa and Madison so very much! May God bless Benjamin our Grandson and provide your Family with guidance, support, love and happiness now
and in the future with good health for an entire lifetime. Dad and G-Marja

October 09, 2020
Jeffrey Rifkin
Family
October 10, 2020
Alyssa, Jay and Madi. Sending you prayers for peace and understanding. I am so very sorry for this unbearable loss.
Wendy Matsis
Friend
October 9, 2020
My heart hurts for you. May this sweet boy truly Rest In Peace
Steve Howard
Friend
October 9, 2020
October 9, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss
Wendy Fragala
Acquaintance
