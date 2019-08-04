Guest Book View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Benoit "Ben" Racine, 81, of Concord, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Hospice House in Concord following a period of declining health.



Born on November 2, 1937 in Allenstown, he was the son of the late Ovila Racine and Gisele (Hamel) Hummer. Ben was a lifelong resident of Allenstown and Pembroke until moving to Concord in 2011.



Ben worked for 15 years at Myrna Shoe in Manchester and went on to work for General Electric in Hooksett for 30 years until his retirement in 1997. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, motorcycles, playing cards, gardening and reading.



Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Jeannine (Racine) Lavoie and Gerard Lavoie as well as his step-father, George Hummer.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Isabelle (Boulet) Racine; three sons, Mark Racine and his wife Claire, Steven Racine and his wife JoAnn and Keith Racine and his wife Angela; five grandchildren, Corey Racine and his fiance, Lindsay Evangelista, Amanda Racine, Marc Racine and his wife Alexa, Jake Purtell and Wyatt Racine; one great grandson, Bradyn Racine as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.



In accordance with Ben's wishes, services will be private and held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ben's memory to the CRVNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03303. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit



