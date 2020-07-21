1/1
Benson F. Howard
1929 - 2020
Benson F. Howard, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 after a brief stay at Rochester Manor in Rochester, NH.

Ben was born on November 12, 1929, in North Conway, N.H., the son of Elmer Newton and Hilda (Marrett) Howard. He graduated from Bartlett High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of New Hampshire before joining the U.S. Marine Corps.

He held various positions of employment at the Kearsarge Peg Mill, Railway Express Agency, Carroll County Jail, proprietor of North Conway Texaco, and a real estate broker. He was a Master Mason at Mount Washington Lodge, served many years as selectman in Bartlett, and enjoyed being involved in activities at the Bartlett Congregational Church.

Ben was predeceased by his wife Pauline (Gardner) Howard; son Robert B. Howard; sister Jean (Howard) Jenkins, and brother Jim Howard. He is survived by his brother Daniel Howard of Mesquite, Texas; daughter Ellen (Howard) Burkhart of St. Petersburg, Fla.; sons David Howard of Durham, N.H. and Peter Howard of Meredith, N.H.; and five grandchildren: Tyler Burkhart, Colin Burkhart, Morgan (Howard) Bayod Aceves, Abigail Howard, and Emily

Howard.

There will be a celebration of his life for family and friends on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2 p.m., at the Garland Ridge Cemetery in Bartlett, NH. We will be observing social distancing guidelines. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and heart-felt appreciation to all of those that supported and cared for Ben and made his wish possible to live his 90 years independently in the home that he built. In lieu of flowers, donations and support can be presented to the Gibson Center for Senior Services, 14 Grove St, North Conway, NH 03860, (603) 356-3231



Published in Union Leader on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Garland Ridge Cemetery
