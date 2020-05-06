Berdina Marie (Gervais) Blais, 78, of Manchester, died April 26, 2020 at Elliot Hospital after a period of declining health.
She was born in Frenchville, ME on September 7, 1941 to Joseph and Mary Jane (Madore) Gervais. Berdina married her husband, Gary Blais in 1969. Together they owned a local restaurant and then a Montgomery Ward catalog store in Fort Kent, ME.
They lived in Northern Maine for many years before moving to Manchester 35 years ago. In Manchester, Berdina worked for many years at Harvey Industries and was a longtime communicant of St. Pius X Church.
She was predeceased by four brothers, Patrick, Ronald, Lawrence and Sylva Gervais.
In addition to her husband, the family includes one daughter, April Hinton and her husband, Jeremy, of Bedford; two grandchildren, Jack and Julia Hinton; nine siblings, Sylvia Roy of Fort Kent, ME. Aurella Morin and Cecile Parent both of Van Buren, ME, Edwina Bellefleur, and Juliette Sirois of Madawaska ME, Lucie Boucher, Gilmay Bouchard, and Paul Gervais all of Frenchville, ME and Marie Mae Levesque of St. Jacques, New Brunswick, Canada; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES:There are no services at this time.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence. see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com
She was born in Frenchville, ME on September 7, 1941 to Joseph and Mary Jane (Madore) Gervais. Berdina married her husband, Gary Blais in 1969. Together they owned a local restaurant and then a Montgomery Ward catalog store in Fort Kent, ME.
They lived in Northern Maine for many years before moving to Manchester 35 years ago. In Manchester, Berdina worked for many years at Harvey Industries and was a longtime communicant of St. Pius X Church.
She was predeceased by four brothers, Patrick, Ronald, Lawrence and Sylva Gervais.
In addition to her husband, the family includes one daughter, April Hinton and her husband, Jeremy, of Bedford; two grandchildren, Jack and Julia Hinton; nine siblings, Sylvia Roy of Fort Kent, ME. Aurella Morin and Cecile Parent both of Van Buren, ME, Edwina Bellefleur, and Juliette Sirois of Madawaska ME, Lucie Boucher, Gilmay Bouchard, and Paul Gervais all of Frenchville, ME and Marie Mae Levesque of St. Jacques, New Brunswick, Canada; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES:There are no services at this time.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence. see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 6, 2020.