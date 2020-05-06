Berdina M. Blais
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Berdina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Berdina Marie (Gervais) Blais, 78, of Manchester, died April 26, 2020 at Elliot Hospital after a period of declining health.

She was born in Frenchville, ME on September 7, 1941 to Joseph and Mary Jane (Madore) Gervais. Berdina married her husband, Gary Blais in 1969. Together they owned a local restaurant and then a Montgomery Ward catalog store in Fort Kent, ME.

They lived in Northern Maine for many years before moving to Manchester 35 years ago. In Manchester, Berdina worked for many years at Harvey Industries and was a longtime communicant of St. Pius X Church.

She was predeceased by four brothers, Patrick, Ronald, Lawrence and Sylva Gervais.

In addition to her husband, the family includes one daughter, April Hinton and her husband, Jeremy, of Bedford; two grandchildren, Jack and Julia Hinton; nine siblings, Sylvia Roy of Fort Kent, ME. Aurella Morin and Cecile Parent both of Van Buren, ME, Edwina Bellefleur, and Juliette Sirois of Madawaska ME, Lucie Boucher, Gilmay Bouchard, and Paul Gervais all of Frenchville, ME and Marie Mae Levesque of St. Jacques, New Brunswick, Canada; and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES:There are no services at this time.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence. see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved