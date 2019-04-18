Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Berkley C. "Berk" Nicol. View Sign

PIERMONT - Berkley Charles "Berk" Nicol, 78, died Friday, April 5, 2019, in his son's home in Roselle Park, N.J., after a period of declining health.



Born in Warren on Feb. 2, 1941, he was the son of John H. and Marjorie (Brown) Nicol.



He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1959, where he played baseball and football for four years. Berk went on to graduate from Concord Commercial College in 1965 and attended the University of New Hampshire for two years, where he played baseball and was in ROTC and the marching band. He began working at Sears part time during college and after graduation worked full time in Concord and Manchester until 1970.



Berk married Shirley Lee Bigelow on June 20, 1964. After Shirley graduated from Plymouth State College, they made their home in Hopkinton, where her first teaching job was. They loved their three years in Hopkinton where they made many wonderful friends and special memories.



In 1967, they moved to Merrimack where he was an accountant for Anheuser-Busch for 30 years before retiring and moving back home.



While living in Merrimack, he was active in youth sports including Pop Warner Football and Little League Baseball. He loved being a Freemason and was active in the Milford Lodge and Warren Lodge. Berk was a member of Bektash Shrine for several years. As a member of the Exchange Club, he was instrumental in the "Cans for Kids" program. He was involved in the church and helped build St. James United Methodist Church at its new location in Merrimack.



Berk served in the National Guard, both in Bradford, Vt., and Manchester for several years.



His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. When he was younger, he loved playing the trumpet. He was proud to have passed his instrument down to his granddaughter who continues to play in her school band. Berk loved the New England Patriots and was a season ticket holder for more than 25 years. He enjoyed attending games and tailgating. In addition, he loved fishing and birdwatching. Berk treasured time spent on his porch on Lake Armington watching his birds and loons. Hanging out with his constant companion, Melly, brought him much joy.



He was predeceased by his parents, John H. and Marjorie (Brown) Nicol; an infant sister, Janet Nicol; and his beloved dog, Chester.



Family members include his loving wife and best friend of 55 years, Shirley Bigelow Nicol; his loving children and grandchildren, daughter, Kristen Bennett and husband Dave, and granddaughters, Amanda and Allison Bennett of Yorba Linda, Calif., son, Scott Nicol and wife Jennifer (Caulfield), grandson Sean, and granddaughters, Caitlyn and Megan Nicol of Roselle Park, N.J.; two brothers, Mark and wife Shirley Nicol of Vienna, Va., and John "Larry" and wife Carol Nicol of Warren; nieces, nephews, cousins; and his beloved dog, Melly.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, July 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville.



A memorial service is planned for Tuesday, July 16, at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Melissa Gould leading the service as funeral celebrant. Burial will follow in the Warren Village Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the Center for HOPE Hospice and Palliative Care in Elizabeth, N.J., or to the .



For more information or to sign an online condolence, please visit



Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care is in charge of arrangements.





