formerly of Woodstock, Vermont
It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce that our beloved Mother, Bernadette "Bernie" A. Osmer, 92, passed peacefully at Bel-Air Nursing & Rehab Center in Goffstown, NH to the arms of The Lord on May 26, 2020.
Bernadette was born on January 11, 1928 in Woodstock, VT, the daughter of Julius J. and Elizabeth (Kruse) Gramling.
Bernie enjoyed making her home a place of comfort and joy for her family and friends. She had countless hobbies that included doll making, quilting, crocheting, and many other craft activities. She also enjoyed country music, dancing and most of all people watching. Bernie worked for a while at Racicot's store in West Woodstock and later for the Stoughton House in Windsor. She lived several years with her daughters, Pamy and Peggy in Manchester, NH before moving into The Meeting House at Riverfront in Manchester. She was feisty with a sharp wit and wry sense of humor and was adored by pretty much everyone she came in contact with. Rest in peace, Mom. You will be missed.
Bernie is survived by two brothers; Thomas and Paul Gramling, 5 children; Patricia Clogston of West Lebanon, NH, Raymond McClay of St. Pauls, NC, Pamy McClay of Pembroke, NH, Peggy McClay of Pembroke, NH, and Roderick McClay of Sharon, VT, as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is pre deceased by 2 sons; Robert and Ricky, her beloved partner of 15 years; Robert Short, and 7 siblings; Eleanor, Edward, Lawrence, Eugene, Veronica, Gerard, and Richard.
A private family service is being held to celebrate Bernie's life.
Arrangements are in the care of The Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, VT. To share a memory or offer a condolence, friends and loved ones are invited to visit the online guestbook at www.cabotfh.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.