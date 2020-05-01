Mrs. Bernadette G. (Courchesne) Chevrette, 96, of Hooksett, passed away on April 28, 2020 at the St. Teresa Rehabilitation & Nursing Center after a period of declining health.
Born in Hooksett, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Campbell) Courchesne. She was raised and educated in Hooksett and resided there her entire life.
In earlier years, Bernadette worked at Leavitt's Cafeteria and Beauty Parlor, the Hosiery Mills in Manchester and the Bee Bee Shoe Company. She had a great passion for music, which would last her entire life. She taught music for 13 years at Mrs. Laflamme's Kindergarten and spent over 60 years as the organist at Holy Rosary Parish in Hooksett. She also sang in the choir at Ste. Marie Church and served as a substitute organist.
Long active in community affairs, Mrs. Chevrette was instrumental in organizing many groups in town, such as the Hooksett-ites Entertainers and had been active with the historical society. In 1989 and up until 2016, Bernadette became the Chairwoman of the Hooksett Happy Helpers, a thrift store which donated its proceeds to the Hooksett Fire Department and also distributed dictionaries to the 3rd grade students. In 1992, she and her husband were chosen as Hooksett's Citizens of the Year. She was the director and accompanist for A Tribute to Hooksett in 1997. In 2002, then-Gov. Jeanne Shaheen presented her the Joseph D. Vaughan Award in recognition of her outstanding leadership and meritorious achievements on behalf of the state's older residents.
Bernadette enjoyed entertaining, whether it be at nursing homes, various civic organization functions or the Mt. Washington Hotel. She was a member of the Battle of the Bulge Chapter 17 of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, previously serving as Secretary and Treasurer. She also served as Chairwoman of the Auxiliary Dept. of NH Music for 7 years, She was a charter member of the Catholic Women's Guild, a 51 year auxiliary member of the American Legion Post #37, and a member of the Hooksett Grange #148. She also served as a guest lecturer and pianist for many years.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 65 years, Alpha Chevrette and her brothers, Philip Courchesne and Arthur Courchesne.
Bernadette is survived by her children, Janet Gould and her husband Daryl of Hooksett, Priscilla Mudge and her husband Reginald of Orlando, FL, Victor Chevrette and his wife Renee of Upsilanti, MI and Anne Lassonde and her husband Thomas of Loudon. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was the sister of Douglas Courchesne of Mt. Olive, NC, Armand Courchesne of Sebastian, FL, Jeanne Levasseur of Hooksett and Therese Chevrette of Hooksett.
Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, her services will be held privately. All are welcome to join the immediate family remotely during her private Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, May 5th at 10 A.M. by viewing her Tribucast at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/66805100. Private burial will follow and may be viewed at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/27289043. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernadette's memory may be sent to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St. Manchester, NH 03104. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. Sharing written remembrances and condolences during this time will be essential in helping Bernadette's family reminisce, celebrate and heal. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com
Published in Union Leader on May 1, 2020.