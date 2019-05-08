MEREDITH - Bernard F. Reagan, 83, of Meredith, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, after a period of declining health.
Born in Holyoke, Mass., on Nov. 3, 1935, he was the son of Bernard "Pete" and Barbara (Stott) Reagan.
Shortly after high school, Bernard enlisted in the military and proudly served his country with the U.S. Air Force.
After his time in the service, he enjoyed a successful career as an air traffic controller in Nashua until an unexpected medical event forced him into early retirement. This turn in events allowed Bernard to pursue many different careers and interests including educational work and photography.
Family members include his six children, Coleen Tierney, Kimberly Reagan, Jennifer Cleary, Barbara Brasslett, Katelin Kingman and Andrew Reagan; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Thursday, May 9, from 11 a.m. to noon in Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 172 King St., Boscawen. A celebration of life begins at noon in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow immediately at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Published in Union Leader on May 8, 2019