BEDFORD - Bernard J.F. "Bernie" Otterson, 84, of Bedford, died peacefully on Sept. 9, 2019, after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.



Originally from Massachusetts, he lived in Bedford for nearly 50 years.



A graduate of UMass Amherst, he earned an M.Ed. from Bridgewater State, and later a CAGS from Lesley University. He was also proud to have served in the U.S. Army Reserve/National Guard.



Bernie worked in a variety of roles throughout his professional career, with computers and education woven throughout as core themes. Highlights include several years spent as the registrar and director of the computer center of New England College, and 12 years on the instructional team at Digital Equipment Corp. He also taught at the college level, and in 1993 was honored to receive the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development's Teaching Award, as well as a commendation from the governor, for "his outstanding contributions to teaching and learning."



Anyone who met Bernie was drawn in by his warmth and genuine interest. He loved meeting people and learning about them as individuals, never forgetting a name or a face, and was able to recall details years after an initial meeting. He enjoyed many opportunities to travel, and his adventures included trips to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, Netherlands, Iceland, Mexico, Bahamas, Virgin islands, and Canada, as well as many parts of the United States, and his outgoing nature allowed him to easily meet people and make many friends. He loved the ocean, and enjoyed sailing the coast of Maine and Casco Bay, and was also a former member of the Massabesic Yacht Club. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



Family members include Marilyn, his loving wife of 59 years; his children, Linda L'Heureux, of Amherst, Jeffrey Otterson and wife Danielle, of Marietta, Ga., and Marjorie Otterson, of Framingham, Mass.; his sister, Eleanor DeCourcy, of Buzzards Bay, Mass.; his nieces, Carolyn and Diane; his granddaughter, Natalie; and his beloved and devoted beagles, Hodges and Jenny.



The family would like to extend special thanks to Manchester VNA Hospice for their attentiveness, compassion, and care.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A service is planned for Sept. 19 in Middleborough, Mass. Please contact a family member if you would like to attend.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Jimmy Fund/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Mass. 02284 or via



Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.



To view an online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit







