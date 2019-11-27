Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Memorial Mass 1:00 PM St. Anne - St Augustin Church 383 Beech St Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - The Capuchin Franciscan friars mourn the death of their brother, Father Bernard James Campbell, O.F.M. Cap., who died in Manchester on Nov. 25, 2019, at the age of 83.



Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 18, 1935, he was the son of John P. Campbell and Catherine (Condron) Campbell.



He attended Holy Cross Elementary School, Brooklyn, from 1941 to 1949; Bishop Loughlin High School, Brooklyn, from 1949 to 1951; Erasmus High School, from 1951 to 1953; Brooklyn College Night School from 1954 to 1959; and St. Philip Neri Seminary in Boston, Mass., from 1960 to 1961. Bernard entered the Capuchin Franciscans on Aug. 31, 1961, and received the name Charles Borromeo. He attended St. Anthony College, Hudson, 1962 to 1965, earning a BA in philosophy; Mary Immaculate Seminary, Garrison, N.Y., 1965 to 1969, earning an MA in theology, where he also pronounced perpetual vows on Oct. 7, 1967. Father Bernard was ordained to the priesthood on Nov. 9, 1968, in Sacred Heart Church, Yonkers, N.Y. After ordination, Father Bernard was stationed at St. John the Baptist Friary, New York City from 1969 to 1970, where he began his lifelong ministry of 50 years working with persons with disabilities. He earned an MA in special education at Deafness Research and Training Center, School of Education, NYU, in 1971 and a Certificate of Advanced Educational Specialization in Religious Education, Boston College, in 1980. Father was a member of C.A.S.E. Council for Advancement and Support of Education from 1973 to 1980 at Boston College.



Father continued his dedicated ministry and resided with the Capuchin fraternities in the following locations: St. Michael Friary, Brooklyn, 1970 to 1972; St. Anthony Friary, Hudson, from 1972 to 1979; St. Anthony Friary, Manchester, from 1979 to 1985; Blessed Sacrament Friary from 1985 to 1997; and St. Anne-St. Augustin Friary, Manchester, from 1997 to 2019. Family members include his brothers, John Campbell [Betty Anne], and Michael Campbell [Anne] and their families along with Sister Pauline Lafond, P.M., his lifelong friend and ministerial companion.



SERVICES: A wake will be held in Whalen & Ball Funeral Home, 168 Park Ave., Yonkers, N.Y., on Friday, Nov. 29, from 3 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 110 Shonnard Place, Yonkers, N.Y., on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Province of St. Mary Cemetery, Yonkers, N.Y. A luncheon will be held at the Schools of the Sacred Heart cafeteria. A special memorial mass will be held at St. Anne-St. Augustin Church, 383 Beech St., Manchester, on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. Light refreshments will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Province of St. Mary, Capuchin Development Office, 110 Shonnard Place, Yonkers, N.Y. 10703. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is assisting with local arrangements. To view an online tribute, send condolences, or for more information, visit



