Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
MERRIMACK - Bernard L. Maloney II, 81, of Merrimack, died Sept. 12, 2019, in his home unexpectedly.
Born in Manchester on June 4, 1938, to a large Irish-Catholic family, he was the son of Bernard H. and Lucienne Maloney.
Raised in Manchester, he was educated in the Queen City school system and graduated from Manchester High School Central. In 1974, he relocated to Merrimack.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War.
Before retiring, he worked for General Electric in Hooksett where he was employed in the production of aircraft engines. Bernard was a skilled craftsman who enjoyed woodworking and was also a self-employed carpenter for many years building many homes in the Merrimack region.
Bernard was a longtime baseball coach with the Merrimack Youth Association and could always be heard on the sidelines cheering for his children and grandchildren.
He loved tracing his roots through his work in genealogy and was a seasoned stock trader. He was also an avid coin collector and enjoyed the quiet times spent in his garden. He will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother and friend.
Bernard was a longtime dedicated parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church.
He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 58 years, Patricia "Pat" Maloney in 2017; his daughter, Catherine (Maloney) Trimble; his infant son; his sister, Shirley Maloney; and his brothers, Paul Cleveland and Roger Maloney.
Family members include his daughter, Deborah S. Maloney-Methot; his sons, Bernard L. "Skip" Maloney III and Michael T. Maloney; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; his sisters, Pauline Labrie, Joanne Arsenault and Dorothy Gelinas; his brother, Robert Maloney; his in-laws; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
.
SERVICES: Visitation is Thursday, Sept. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m. from Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford. Family and friends are requested to meet at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the s Project, 3343 Peachtree Road, #M20, Atlanta, Ga. 30326.
Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 18, 2019
