Bernard M. Adams III "Bill", 74, died February 11, 2019 in Concord, NH after a period of declining health. He was born June 2, 1944 in Gloucester, MA, son of the late Bernard M Adams Jr. and Violet ( Smith ) Adams.Bill grew up in Gloucester, MA. He was previously married to Valerie Gofkowski for 25 years. Bill had resided in Nottingham, NH since 1978. He was initiated as a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Local 29 out of N. Quincy, MA in 1966. He worked mainly as a foreman for various companies in New England.Since his retirement, Bill has greatly enjoyed a lot of fishing and hunting time.He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Lucas and Shannon Adams, daughter, Rebecca Adams, daughter, Lynn Sullivan, grandchildren, Bing Bingel, Jonathan Adams, Jennifer Adams.Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond, NH.At Bill's request, there will be no further funeral service planned.Flowers are acceptable.For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com