Bernard M. Adams III "Bill", 74, died February 11, 2019 in Concord, NH after a period of declining health. He was born June 2, 1944 in Gloucester, MA, son of the late Bernard M Adams Jr. and Violet (Smith) Adams.
Bill grew up in Gloucester, MA. He was previously married to Valerie Gofkowski for 25 years. Bill had resided in Nottingham, NH since 1978. He was initiated as a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Local 29 out of N. Quincy, MA in 1966. He worked mainly as a foreman for various companies in New England.
Since his retirement, Bill has greatly enjoyed a lot of fishing and hunting time.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Lucas and Shannon Adams, daughter, Rebecca Adams, daughter, Lynn Sullivan, grandchildren, Bing Bingel, Jonathan Adams, Jennifer Adams.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond, NH.
At Bill's request, there will be no further funeral service planned.
Flowers are acceptable.
For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 14, 2019