Bernard Thibeault, 75, of Whitefield, NH, died November 11, 2019 of dementia with lewey bodies. Born May 13, 1944 to Yvonne and Ernest Thibeault. Graduating from Somersworth HS in 1962, he studied to be a machinist at Portsmouth Vo-tech, becoming a master auto-body mechanic specializing in classic cars. In October of 1965 he married Ann Batchelder, and had three sons, Michael, Craig and John. After retirement, he enjoyed camping, boating, and fishing. He was predeceased by his brother Martin, and sister Vivian. He is survived by his wife Ann, brother Donald, his three sons. Burial will be in the spring.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 17, 2019