Bernice Catherine Potter, 92, formerly of Gilmanton, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Merrimack County Nursing Home, in Boscawen, NH, where she received kind and attentive care.
Bernice was born on January 27, 1928, at the Potter Homestead in Gilmanton, NH. She was the daughter of the late George D. and Mildred (Page) Potter.
Bernice lived with and cared for her mother at the Homestead until her mother's death in 1990. While there she also worked for her brother Robert caring for animals, working the farm stand and gardening. She especially loved tending to the flowerbeds.
She then moved to Rt 140, Gilmanton Iron Works, and lived with her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Bill Littlefield.
Bernice is survived by her sister-in-law Nancy Potter, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Bernice was predeceased by four sisters, Dorothy B. Littlefield, Ruth Chase, Florence A. Welch, Virginia M. Geddess, and a brother Robert Potter, Sr.
A Calling Hour will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House Entrance. Masks are required.
A Graveside Service at the Smith Meeting House Cemetery, Gilmanton, NH, will be held following the calling hour.
For those who wish, the family suggests donations in Bernice's memory be made to Smith Meeting House for repairs, 544 Meetinghouse Road, Gilmanton, NH 03237.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com
, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com
.