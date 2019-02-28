Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice E. Becker. View Sign

Bernice E. Becker, 93, of Derry, NH, passed away Tuesday February 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in her home. She was born in Derry, NH on August 24, 1925, a daughter of the late Raoul and Elsie (Zacharias) Martel. She had been a life-long resident of Derry and had graduated from Pinkerton Academy, Class of 1944. Bernice worked as a secretary for St. Thomas Aquinas School in Derry for 28 years. She enjoyed gardening and trips to Hampton Beach with her family.



She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 72 years, Richard H. Becker of Derry; her daughter, Betty A. Cloudman of Litchfield, NH, her two sons, William R. Becker of Derry and Richard W. Becker, of Northfield, NH, ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Irene E. Richards of North Andover, MA, as well as several nieces and nephews. Bernice was predeceased by her brother Warren R. Martel, Sr. and her sister, Eleanor I. Martel.



Following cremation, calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 10am - 12pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. The burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery, East Derry in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to Sonshine Soup Kitchen, 4 Crystal Avenue #4, Derry, NH 03038. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit,

