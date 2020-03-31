Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice J. (Hall) Demolar, 90, of Manchester, passed away on March 25, 2020, in the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, with her loving family by her side.



Born in 1929, she was the youngest daughter of the late Fred and Hazel Hall. In 1948, she graduated from Manchester High School West. She married the love of her life, John Demolar on June 28, 1959, and had 15 wonderful years together before his untimely passing in 1974.



Bunny, as she was fondly known, was the first female bank teller at Manchester National Bank. She was told that if she failed, no other woman would ever be hired. After 19 years she left the bank to take care of her mother-in-law and began a journey as caretaker for her family including her stepmother, Nellie, at Maple Leaf Health Care Center. Bunny became such an integral part of the facility that she was hired there to assist in food services where she was both loved and respected by her peers and coworkers for over 7 years.



Bunny was also a devoted, loving mother to her daughter, Marga. Widowed at the age of 45, she dedicated her life to being a single parent and was extremely active in the PTA, as a chaperone, a volunteer in the library, and as a reading specialist. She led by example as a champion of community service organizing clothing drives and Angel trees for kids less fortunate during the holidays. She also adored and was so proud of her granddaughter, Alexandra, with whom she has a special closeness.



Anyone who knew Bunny will miss her beautiful smile, laugh and fun-loving character along with her tenacity, resolve and independence. She loved the beach and especially walking on the Marginal Way.



Family members include her daughter Marga and son-in-law Timothy Patterson as well as her granddaughter Alexandra of Manchester and her only nephew, Lawrence Conley and his longtime companion Keith Bell. She was predeceased by her husband, John Demolar and two sisters, Mildred Conley and Evelyn Hall.



SERVICES: Services will be private.



It has been suggested that those who wish may make memorial gifts to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054, in memory of Bunny.



Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements.



