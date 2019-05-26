Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Siegel Singer. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM Temple Israel 66 Salmon Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Interment Following Services Manchester Hebrew Cemetery 315 South Beech Street Manchester , NH View Map Visitation 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM former residence of Bernice 95 Ledgewood Road Manchester , NH View Map Visitation 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM former residence of Bernice 95 Ledgewood Road Manchester , NH View Map Shiva 7:00 AM former residence of Bernice 95 Ledgewood Road Manchester , NH View Map Shiva 8:00 PM former residence of Bernice 95 Ledgewood Road Manchester , NH View Map Visitation 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM former residence of Bernice 95 Ledgewood Road Manchester , NH View Map Visitation 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM former residence of Bernice 95 Ledgewood Road Manchester , NH View Map Shiva 7:00 AM former residence of Bernice 95 Ledgewood Road Manchester , NH View Map Shiva 8:00 PM former residence of Bernice 95 Ledgewood Road Manchester , NH View Map Visitation 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM former residence of Bernice 95 Ledgewood Road Manchester , NH View Map Visitation 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM former residence of Bernice 95 Ledgewood Road Manchester , NH View Map Shiva 7:00 AM former residence of Bernice 95 Ledgewood Road Manchester , NH View Map Shiva 8:00 PM former residence of Bernice 95 Ledgewood Road Manchester , NH View Map Visitation 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM former residence of Bernice 95 Ledgewood Road Manchester , NH View Map Shiva 7:00 AM former residence of Bernice 95 Ledgewood Road Manchester , NH View Map Shiva 8:00 PM former residence of Bernice 95 Ledgewood Road Manchester , NH View Map Visitation 9:00 PM - 11:00 PM former residence of Bernice 95 Ledgewood Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice (Siegel) Singer, a Manchester resident for 73 years, passed away on May 25, 2019, at the age of 94.



Beloved wife of the late Irving L. Singer. Daughter to Anne (Vineglass) and John Siegel. Devoted mother to Stephen (Lillian) Singer, Alan (Dava) Singer, Robert Singer, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Singer, Gary (Cindi) Singer, Joy (Michael) Sydney and Stewart (Wendy) Singer. Cherished and adored by her 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Loving sister and sister-in-law to Pearl (Siegel) and Herbert Zimmerman and the late Sidney Siegel and Edward Siegel. Aunt to many nieces and nephews that were part of her life.



Bernice was born in Lawrence, Mass., to a loving family. Upon completing her education, Bernice began working for her future husband and soulmate. It was love at first sight. Immediately after their marriage, they planted their roots and started their incredible and beautiful journey together in Manchester, N.H. Their seven children were born and raised in Manchester, where Bernice and Irving eventually founded Merchants Automotive Group. Their home was always open for those that needed a warm meal or a welcoming place to celebrate a holiday. One of Bernice's greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Each of them had a special and unique relationship with their "Bubbe."



In addition to being the matriarch of a large family, Bernice always had time and energy for several philanthropic endeavors. Among the many organizations that benefited from her efforts were Hadassah, Temple Israel Sisterhood, The Webster House, and The American Cancer Society. Bernice was the recipient of numerous awards including Person of the Year from Caregivers, Hadassah Medical Organization and The American Cancer Society to mention a few. In her younger years, Bernice found the time to prepare and deliver holiday meals to those in need. Bernice was an active volunteer with The American Red Cross well into her 90s. For over three decades, she was the greeter to the donors at the annual Gail Singer Blood Drive.



Bernice was an excellent chef, and her coffee cake was legendary. For those who received it, the cake was considered a special gift, and it was the favorite auction item at a myriad of charitable events around town. Bernice also maintained an active social calendar, which included games of bridge and mahjong and outings with her many friends of all ages.



Bernice will be missed by all. Her unassuming strength of character and compassion for others will leave a void. Her long and fulfilling life will be a source of inspiration to all who loved and knew her.



The Singer Family is extremely grateful for the loving and compassionate care that Bernice received from her loyal companions Bernice Barham and Luzma Uruena.



SERVICES: Funeral services will take place on Monday, May 27, at 11 a.m. at Temple Israel, 66 Salmon Street, Manchester, NH.



Immediately after services, interment will take place at the Manchester Hebrew Cemetery, 315 South Beech Street, Manchester, NH.



Shiva/Memorial Observance week will be at the former residence of Bernice, 95 Ledgewood Road, Manchester, NH.



Prayer Services Schedule:



Morning Services: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be at 7 a.m.; Afternoon and Evening services: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m.



Shiva Week/Memorial Observance Visitation Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 7-11 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 3-9 p.m. Saturday 9-11 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bernice's memory to the Singer Family Fund at Temple Israel, 66 Salmon Street, Manchester, NH 03104.

