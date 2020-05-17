Bertha Raymond
On May 8, 2020, Bertha Raymond got her wings and went to walk with the Angel's after a long battle with cancer. It would be wrong to say she lost the battle because she never stopped fighting. She was determined and stayed strong. Her loving husband Richard and sister Carol were by her side. Bertha's daughter Tammy predeceased her in 1997. She is survived by her loving husband Richard, daughters; Penny and her spouse James, Laura and her spouse Peter, and her grandchildren; Brandon, Marcus and his spouse Katlyn, Destiny, Angelina and Serenity. Her greatest love was her family, doing crafts and Dunkin Donuts coffee. She was always positive and her laugh was contagious. In loving memory of Bertha, the family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Saint Theresa's Nursing Home, 519 Bridge St Manchester, NH 03104. www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester
74 Brook St.
Manchester, NH 03104
603-623-2251
1 entry
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Tom Janosz & Staff
