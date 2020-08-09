1/1
Bertin Boutot
1934 - 2020
Bertin Boutot, at 86 years old, of Manchester NH, passed away suddenly on August 5th, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. Born on March 26, 1934 to Johnny & Rosa (Pelletier) Boutot in New Brunswick, Canada, Bertin would go on to marry his best friend and love of his life, Edmee, with whom he raised a family of 7 children in New Hampshire.

In 1971 Bertin and his wife Edmee started B&B Drywall. Bertin was incredibly proud to have his four sons work along side him for many years. Bert took tremendous pride in his work and always loved teaching his trade to his sons. His legacy continues as his son Alain purchased B&B Drywall from Bert & Edmee in 1983. Bertin was very proud of this.

Bertin will be remembered as a hardworking, loyal and loving father. A natural handyman, Bertin was known for being able to fix anything and he especially loved fixing up classic cars and motorcycles. Memories of Bertin & Edmee driving his first 55 Chevy convertible will be forever cherished, Bertin even raced cars in his younger days.

Bertin also loved sharing time with the people he loved, particularly when his wife's famous cooking was involved, and was always at his best when surrounded by friends and family. He was a proud member of the Manchester Knights of Columbus, where he made many longtime friends, and he leaves behind a large family that will forever miss his laughter and spirit.

Bertin has joined his parents, his brother Alban Boutot and his sister Yvette Levesque in heaven. He is survived by his wife Edmee Boutot; son Michael Boutot and his wife Cheryl; daughter Linda Piccirilli and her husband John; son Guilmond Boutot and the late Denise Boutot; daughter Ginette Macero; son Alain Boutot and his wife Robin; daughter Chantale Houde and her husband John; son Jocelyn Boutot; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A gathering in remembrance of Bertin will be held on Tuesday, August 11 at 10:00 AM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St, Manchester NH. A prayer service will begin at 11:30 AM, and he will be laid to rest at 12:15 PM at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

To view Bertin's online obituary, leave condolences for the family or send flowers, visit www.Phaneuf.net


Published in Union Leader on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Service
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
AUG
11
Service
11:30 - 12:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
AUG
11
Inurnment
12:15 - 12:45 PM
Mount Calvary Cemetery
August 9, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Bert's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family.
Cheryl O'Neill
Acquaintance
