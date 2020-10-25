1/1
Bertrand Faucher
1935 - 2020
Bertrand Faucher, resident of Nashua, N.H., died on Oct. 16, 2020 at Southern New Hampshire Regional Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones.

Bertrand is survived by his wife, Jacqueline (nÃ©e Duquette); his sisters, Claire Lesnyk, Madeleine Bilodeau, and Marcelle Duval; his daughters, Sheree Faucher, Cathy Faucher, Donna Vrouhas (nÃ©e Faucher), and Jennifer Faucher; his stepsons, Robert Duquette, Claude Duquette, and Richard Duquette; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Emile and Germaine Faucher, and his sister, Julie Boisvert.

Bertrand was born in Manchester, N.H., on Nov. 28, 1935 to Emile and Germaine Faucher. He joined the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War.

Bertrand was an active member of the Nashua Elks Lodge and held several offices, including Exalted Ruler (twice) and District Deputy. He enjoyed playing cribbage, cheering on the New England Patriots, cooking, and watching Jeopardy. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

A burial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., on Nov. 5, at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. Arrangements are being made with Rivet Funeral Home in Merrimack, N.H. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Published in Union Leader on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Burial
10:30 AM
Veterans Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
October 21, 2020
Jen and family,
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. You are in my thoughts during this time of difficulty.
K West
Friend
October 21, 2020
Jackie and family, my deepest condolences to you all. Bert was one of my fav's, always offering his words of advice, his humor, wisdom and love of his community and the Elks. He will be missed by so many. To our Absent Member.
Kelley Lacasse
Friend
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
October 20, 2020
Our prayers are with Jackie and the family. Bert will be missed by many as he was a friend to all

Ed and Gail Leary
Friend
October 20, 2020
Donna, Alex and Mick, we are so very sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Gale Vrouhas
Family
October 20, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Faucher family. Bert will be missed.
To Our Absent Member

Lisa & Bob Austin
Nashua Elks Lodge #720
Lisa Austin
Friend
October 20, 2020
Rest In Peace Bert. You served your country, you served your community, through your commitment to the Elks, you inspired others to service. A life well lived. You will be missed.
Jim Haskell
Friend
October 20, 2020
Janet and I would like to extend our very deepest sympathy to you Jackie and your family may God keep you safe and healthy .Bob and Janet Labonville from Manchester Elks Lodge#146
Bob Labonville
October 20, 2020
May your days be filled with endless 29 hands. To our Absent Member !
Robert Schneider
Friend
October 20, 2020
Jackie and family - my heart is breaking for all of you. Bert was a great guy and I’ll miss him very much. To our absent member!
Marlene Lein
