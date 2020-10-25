Bertrand Faucher, resident of Nashua, N.H., died on Oct. 16, 2020 at Southern New Hampshire Regional Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones.Bertrand is survived by his wife, Jacqueline (nÃ©e Duquette); his sisters, Claire Lesnyk, Madeleine Bilodeau, and Marcelle Duval; his daughters, Sheree Faucher, Cathy Faucher, Donna Vrouhas (nÃ©e Faucher), and Jennifer Faucher; his stepsons, Robert Duquette, Claude Duquette, and Richard Duquette; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Emile and Germaine Faucher, and his sister, Julie Boisvert.Bertrand was born in Manchester, N.H., on Nov. 28, 1935 to Emile and Germaine Faucher. He joined the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War.Bertrand was an active member of the Nashua Elks Lodge and held several offices, including Exalted Ruler (twice) and District Deputy. He enjoyed playing cribbage, cheering on the New England Patriots, cooking, and watching Jeopardy. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.A burial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., on Nov. 5, at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. Arrangements are being made with Rivet Funeral Home in Merrimack, N.H. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.