Bertrand "Bert" Poirier
1940 - 2020
Bertrand Poirier, 79, of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 after a brief illness. Born on December 1, 1940 in Lewiston ME, he was the son of the late Ralph and Andrea (Gagnon) Poirier.

Bertrand was educated in the Lewiston, ME school system. He served our country in the U.S. Air Force until he was honorably discharged in 1965. He worked at Jeanette's Bakery and JMD Industries for many years until he retired.

He enjoyed playing pool, fishing, traveling, and social gatherings.

He is survived by his two children Sharon Poirier of Manchester, NH and David Poirier of Manchester, NH; sisters Julie Durland of Glen St. Mary, FL, Pauline Parker of Lewiston, ME, Claire Veilleux and her husband Gill of Libson, ME; brother Robert Poirier and his wife Lorraine of St. Petersburg, FL; sister in law Pauline (Piotrowski) Richards of Washington, KY; step children Carol Nadolny and her husband Zeke of Lawrence, MA, Debbie Hennessy and her husband Dave of Salisbury, MA, and Joe Aleci and his wife Dawn of Methuen, MA. He predeceased by his first wife Beverly Piotrowski; and his second wife Angie (Aleci) Poirier.

Services will be held privately.

Condolences may be left at www.Mchughfuneralhome.com



Published in Union Leader on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
283 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 031044920
6036220962
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McHugh Funeral Home
