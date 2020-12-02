Bertrand Poirier, 79, of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 after a brief illness. Born on December 1, 1940 in Lewiston ME, he was the son of the late Ralph and Andrea (Gagnon) Poirier.
Bertrand was educated in the Lewiston, ME school system. He served our country in the U.S. Air Force until he was honorably discharged in 1965. He worked at Jeanette's Bakery and JMD Industries for many years until he retired.
He enjoyed playing pool, fishing, traveling, and social gatherings.
He is survived by his two children Sharon Poirier of Manchester, NH and David Poirier of Manchester, NH; sisters Julie Durland of Glen St. Mary, FL, Pauline Parker of Lewiston, ME, Claire Veilleux and her husband Gill of Libson, ME; brother Robert Poirier and his wife Lorraine of St. Petersburg, FL; sister in law Pauline (Piotrowski) Richards of Washington, KY; step children Carol Nadolny and her husband Zeke of Lawrence, MA, Debbie Hennessy and her husband Dave of Salisbury, MA, and Joe Aleci and his wife Dawn of Methuen, MA. He predeceased by his first wife Beverly Piotrowski; and his second wife Angie (Aleci) Poirier.
Services will be held privately.
Condolences may be left at www.Mchughfuneralhome.com