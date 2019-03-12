Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bess Jane (Gallegly) Hanson. View Sign

CENTER HARBOR - Bess Jane Gallegly Hanson, of Center Harbor, NH, died peacefully at home with her family on February 12, 2019, at the age of 97.



It was while working at the Pentagon in the spring of 1949 that she met General Vandenberg's new pilot, Captain Lewis Charles Hanson, whom, after a whirlwind courtship, she married on February 25, 1950. By the end of that year, she resigned her position to stay home and raise a family.



Pre-deceased by her parents, Louise (nee Patient) and Arthur Brown Gallegly, and her husband, Colonel (Ret) Lewis Charles Hanson, she is survived by her son, Charles Gallegly Hanson (Jennifer Miller); daughter, Victoria Helen Hanson (Steve Hannah, dec.); Grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Hanson Kirwan (Paul Robertson) and John-Charles Hanson Kirwan (Esther Woolhead); and Great-Grandson, Benjamin Fofonoff-Kirwan. She is also survived by her sister, Louise Venable Gallegly Wilson, niece Louisa Ann Wilson, nephew Robert Louis Wilson, and niece Cynthia Woodman Carver, nephew James Earl Woodman, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Services will be held May 25, Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Center Harbor Congregational Church, in Center Harbor, NH. Burial will be in the Center Harbor Memorial Park.



Donations in Bess' memory may be made to the Scholarship Fund, c/o Center Harbor Woman's Club.



The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements.

CENTER HARBOR - Bess Jane Gallegly Hanson, of Center Harbor, NH, died peacefully at home with her family on February 12, 2019, at the age of 97.It was while working at the Pentagon in the spring of 1949 that she met General Vandenberg's new pilot, Captain Lewis Charles Hanson, whom, after a whirlwind courtship, she married on February 25, 1950. By the end of that year, she resigned her position to stay home and raise a family.Pre-deceased by her parents, Louise (nee Patient) and Arthur Brown Gallegly, and her husband, Colonel (Ret) Lewis Charles Hanson, she is survived by her son, Charles Gallegly Hanson (Jennifer Miller); daughter, Victoria Helen Hanson (Steve Hannah, dec.); Grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Hanson Kirwan (Paul Robertson) and John-Charles Hanson Kirwan (Esther Woolhead); and Great-Grandson, Benjamin Fofonoff-Kirwan. She is also survived by her sister, Louise Venable Gallegly Wilson, niece Louisa Ann Wilson, nephew Robert Louis Wilson, and niece Cynthia Woodman Carver, nephew James Earl Woodman, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Services will be held May 25, Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Center Harbor Congregational Church, in Center Harbor, NH. Burial will be in the Center Harbor Memorial Park.Donations in Bess' memory may be made to the Scholarship Fund, c/o Center Harbor Woman's Club.The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close