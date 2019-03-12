CENTER HARBOR - Bess Jane Gallegly Hanson, of Center Harbor, NH, died peacefully at home with her family on February 12, 2019, at the age of 97.
It was while working at the Pentagon in the spring of 1949 that she met General Vandenberg's new pilot, Captain Lewis Charles Hanson, whom, after a whirlwind courtship, she married on February 25, 1950. By the end of that year, she resigned her position to stay home and raise a family.
Pre-deceased by her parents, Louise (nee Patient) and Arthur Brown Gallegly, and her husband, Colonel (Ret) Lewis Charles Hanson, she is survived by her son, Charles Gallegly Hanson (Jennifer Miller); daughter, Victoria Helen Hanson (Steve Hannah, dec.); Grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Hanson Kirwan (Paul Robertson) and John-Charles Hanson Kirwan (Esther Woolhead); and Great-Grandson, Benjamin Fofonoff-Kirwan. She is also survived by her sister, Louise Venable Gallegly Wilson, niece Louisa Ann Wilson, nephew Robert Louis Wilson, and niece Cynthia Woodman Carver, nephew James Earl Woodman, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Services will be held May 25, Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Center Harbor Congregational Church, in Center Harbor, NH. Burial will be in the Center Harbor Memorial Park.
Donations in Bess' memory may be made to the Scholarship Fund, c/o Center Harbor Woman's Club.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 12, 2019