MANCHESTER - Bessie (Hagiadamos) (Adams) Myhr, 86, passed away Jan. 24, 2019, after a period of declining health.
Born Sept. 21, 1932, in Hollis, she was the daughter of Antonios Hagiadamos and Efrosene Yaprakis. She was raised and educated in Hollis where she was valedictorian of her graduating class. She attended Becker Junior College majoring in journalism. She wrote for several newspapers in Worcester and Dracut, Mass., where she met Donald Myhr. They married in 1959 and eventually settled in Weare.
Bessie became the librarian for the town of Weare and retired in 1999 after 21 years of service. She was also active in the Weare Historical Society; Piscataquog Watershed Association; and the Lake Horace Land Owners Association.
She had spent many winters in Goodland, Fla., where she was active in the community and enjoyed many long lasting friendships.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Myhr in 2005.
Family members include her sister, Theodora Halvatzes of Goffstown; nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for May 25, at 10 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, 25 Buzzell Hill Road, Weare. For further information, please log on to the Cremation Society of NH
(www.csnh.com).
