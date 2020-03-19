Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Beth Louise Phillips, 67, of Nottingham, NH died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, surrounded by her family at the Elliot Hospital, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



Beth was born Dec. 29, 1952, in Medford, Mass., the daughter of the late Robert and Louise (Heartquist) Phillips. After her graduation from Medford High School, Beth worked in a variety of fields, including as a paralegal. Later in her professional career, Beth earned certification as a technical writer and worked for more than 15 years in that capacity at Fresenius Medical Care in Waltham, Mass. In 2009, Beth achieved a lifelong dream of earning her bachelor's degree with honors from Rivier University in Nashua, NH. She most recently worked as a Senior Technical Writer at Astronics-AeroSat in Manchester, NH.



She met and then married the love of her life, Michael Dougherty, originally of Detroit, MI, on July 1, 2018. They created wonderful memories together traveling, visiting family near and far, and enjoying their little piece of paradise on Pawtuckaway Lake in Nottingham, NH. One of her greatest joys was spending time at her home with her grandson Gavin. An avid kayaker, Beth looked forward every fall to joining her women friends for a week of paddling in the Adirondacks. She was a former member and kayaking leader for the New Hampshire Appalachian Mountain Club.



Beth is survived by her husband, Michael Dougherty; son, Eric Spofford; grandson, Gavin; sister Roberta Plant; sister-in-law, Betsy Phillips; niece, Jesse Salvato and husband Steve and their daughter, Emerson; nephew, Jonathan Kawa; two stepdaughters, Colleen Koulentes and husband Ted, and Emily Dougherty; two stepsons, Brandon and Michael Dougherty; two grandchildren, Austin and Teddy; many nieces, nephews, and treasured friends. In addition to her parents, Beth was predeceased by her brother, Donn Phillips.



ARRANGEMENTS: A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, May 30, 2020 with family and friends who will be contacted with specific time and place. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Beth's favorite charity, The Home for Little Wanderers at



