LACONIA - Bette Ann (Greenwood) Ohlson, 84, a resident of Taylor Community in Laconia, died on Jan. 30, 2020, in Forestview Manor, Meredith.
Born in Paterson, N.J., on Jan. 19, 1936, she was the daughter of Walter E. and Marion (De Floune) Greenwood.
Bette moved to Bedford in 1968 and resided there and in Amherst until moving to the Laconia area in 2010.
She was employed as a trust investment officer for Merchants National Bank.
She was also a former member of the Bedford Junior Women's League.
Bette was most recently known throughout the Taylor Community as the "Dog Lady," lovingly accepting daily visits from the neighborhood dogs and their owners. She was an avid dog lover and an advocate for rescue animals.
Bette was predeceased by her husband, Walter D. Ohlson, who died in 2008; and a sister, Rande Schneider.
Family members include her daughter, Jill Paladino of North Port, Fla.; four grandchildren, Ryan Hadley, Drew Hadley, Angela Paladino, and Lauren Paladino; a brother, Jerry Greenwood of Fair Lawn, N.J.; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held in Meadowview Cemetery, Amherst, in the spring.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 7, 2020