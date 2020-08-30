1/1
Bette Jean Hirschmann
1959 - 2020
Bette Jean (Anderson) Hirschmann, 60, of Manchester, passed away on August 24, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center.

She was born in Manchester on December 9, 1959, the daughter of the late David and Jean (Kirk) Anderson. She attended Southside and Memorial High School and was a graduate of Houle's Beauty Academy. She lived the "American Dream" to the fullest. She enjoyed having pool parties at her home and was dedicated to hairdressing, her dogs, her Christmas decorating which she did all of December, and her grandchildren. She loved to visit Seabrook Beach, Bermuda, Newfound Lake, and going to the Beach Plumb restaurant. She had a strong love for all animals and would be honored to know that the Manchester Police Mounted Patrol will be her honor guard at her funeral. She was very dedicated to her family and was the glue that held everything together. Her favorite role was being Gram.

Family members include her loving husband of 40 years, Keith Hirschmann, her daughter, Erika Sullivan and her husband Timothy of Manchester; her son, Kevin Hirschmann and his wife Jennifer of New Boston; two grandchildren, Kyle and Kailey Hirschmann of New Boston; two nieces, Rebecca Anderson and Kristen Anderson, both of VA; a cousin, Kirk Hebert; and her lifelong best friend Selena Cate of Monroe. She was predeceased by her only brother, firefighter David Anderson who died in 2000.

A graveside service will take place on Monday August 31st at 10:00 in Pine Grove Cemetery with the MPD Mounted Unit in attendance to perform honor guard duty. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Manchester Police Mounted Patrol Unit at www.mpdmountedpatrol.com. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Service
10:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Memories & Condolences

August 29, 2020
Keith and family...I am so sorry to hear of your loss. My deepest sympathy to you...
Rita Villemure
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
Linda, Tommy, Dan and Matt, Butch and I are so very sorry this has happened. Your hubby/dad was the sweetest person east of the Mississippi. Life is not fair and this is down right cruel. If you need anything, or just want to talk, I am willing 24/7 to help. Love you all xxoo
Trudy & Butch Tetro
Friend
August 28, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you, Keith, and all the Hirschmann family. You and Bette had a blessed life together and I know her loss will be felt profoundly. My deepest sympathies to you and your family during this difficult time.
Susie Nickerson-Warley
Classmate
August 28, 2020
Condolences Keith, Erika, Kevin, Kyle & Kailey. flowers

- Dan Perkins. Manchester
Dan Perkins
Family Friend
August 28, 2020
Keith,Erika and Kevin so sorry for your loss. Bette was a wonderful person, always lots of laughs, I will miss her dearly, she will always be in my heart ❤. My thoughts and prayers are with you today and always
Kathleen Anderson
Family
August 27, 2020
I feel honored to have know Bette.. she was always so spunky and had a heart of gold! I remember driving her bonkers when I was a teen and even now when I'd run into her at the store! This is heartbreaking God speed Bette booper youll be so missed.
K Barton
Family Friend
August 27, 2020
She was an amazingly sweet woman and will be sadly missed.
Nicholas Holiman
Family Friend
August 27, 2020
Bette was and incredible person and unquestionably a fighter. To live 20 years after suffering such a serious stroke tells us all we need to know about her. Strong, beautiful, resilient, loving, loyal and caring, and always with a laugh or smile. Bette lit up a room whenever she walked in and always put everyone at ease. She leaves the world with two great, smart, responsible children that have already made an excellent mark on the world-and they have just gotten started. Bettes family legacy will continue to live on and thrive after being a great mother and grandmother to her two beautiful grandchildren-both bring so much joy and love. Her husband Keith was her rock. I truly believe that Bette lived so much longer because of her love for her family. She fought each and every day to live, love and laugh-knowing how precious life is-she refused to give in or give up. She is is and always will be an inspiration to us all. It is finally time to rest Bette you fought the fight better than most could have- go to God to in Heaven and be at Peace! Joseph Kelly Levasseur
joe levasseur
Family Friend
August 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss of Betty your whole family are in our thoughts and prayers Gene & Terry Gagnon
Eugene Gagnon
Friend
August 27, 2020
Good-bye Bette, I am still getting use to the idea that you will never again leave a message for me saying. "It's Bet! Call me!! I am sure that I will always think of you many times a day. I am sad but I am also glad. Glad that I was able to make you laugh, glad that we laughed at ourselves, glad to have shared our lives, glad that the last words I said to you were " I love you." Thank you. XOXO Selena And as Bette would have said "Alrighty then."
Selena Cate
Friend
August 27, 2020
Bette was full of life and love for her husband Keith and Erika and Kevin and her grand children and Giselle. Her dog. She lived life to the fullest every day. God bless her family.
Linda and Ed Duval
Family
August 27, 2020
Sending our condolences to you and your family. Bette will surely be missed by all. Love, Marc & Ginny Vigneault
Ginny Vigneault
Family
August 27, 2020
Keith, Erika, Kevin & family
Sending condolences, hugs, and kind words to all of you from My mom, Pauline, myself & My family, And my sisters. We were blessed to have known Bette and are greatful for our memories. There is a sadness in our hearts, yet we have peace knowing that Bette will forever be looking over all of you for eternity.
Ginny Vigneault
Family
August 27, 2020
My heart is heavy,I'm crying as I write this.Life is short but Bette lived it too the fullest. She had a stunning smile and had a love for her family! She will be greatly missed by everyone she touched in her lifetime!
Judy Gendron
Family
August 26, 2020
Erika: Sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. My thought are with you and your family.
Joyce Wilson
Coworker
August 26, 2020
My deepest condolences Keith and to your family
Donnie Bisson
Classmate
August 26, 2020
So sorry to hear about Bette.
Sending our thoughts and prayers to the whole family.
She will always be looking down at all of you and May the memories be eternal.
Linda & Dave Wihby
David & Linda Wihby
Family Friend
August 26, 2020
So Sorry for your loss she will missed prayers go out to the family
Richard Gamache
Friend
August 26, 2020
Mark and I wish to express our deepest sympathy Keith to you and your family. The loss of your beautiful wife is hard to comprehend but know that God has reasons for everything. She will always be with you in spirit watching over you. We are so sorry Keith...
Deborah Starin
Acquaintance
August 26, 2020
She will be missed so much.
Debbie Tkacz
Neighbor
August 26, 2020
So sorry to hear about the loss of such an amazing woman. Thinking of you and your family during this difficult time.
Crystal Thompson
