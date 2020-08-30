Bette was and incredible person and unquestionably a fighter. To live 20 years after suffering such a serious stroke tells us all we need to know about her. Strong, beautiful, resilient, loving, loyal and caring, and always with a laugh or smile. Bette lit up a room whenever she walked in and always put everyone at ease. She leaves the world with two great, smart, responsible children that have already made an excellent mark on the world-and they have just gotten started. Bettes family legacy will continue to live on and thrive after being a great mother and grandmother to her two beautiful grandchildren-both bring so much joy and love. Her husband Keith was her rock. I truly believe that Bette lived so much longer because of her love for her family. She fought each and every day to live, love and laugh-knowing how precious life is-she refused to give in or give up. She is is and always will be an inspiration to us all. It is finally time to rest Bette you fought the fight better than most could have- go to God to in Heaven and be at Peace! Joseph Kelly Levasseur

joe levasseur

Family Friend