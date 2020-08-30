Bette Jean (Anderson) Hirschmann, 60, of Manchester, passed away on August 24, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center.
She was born in Manchester on December 9, 1959, the daughter of the late David and Jean (Kirk) Anderson. She attended Southside and Memorial High School and was a graduate of Houle's Beauty Academy. She lived the "American Dream" to the fullest. She enjoyed having pool parties at her home and was dedicated to hairdressing, her dogs, her Christmas decorating which she did all of December, and her grandchildren. She loved to visit Seabrook Beach, Bermuda, Newfound Lake, and going to the Beach Plumb restaurant. She had a strong love for all animals and would be honored to know that the Manchester Police Mounted Patrol will be her honor guard at her funeral. She was very dedicated to her family and was the glue that held everything together. Her favorite role was being Gram.
Family members include her loving husband of 40 years, Keith Hirschmann, her daughter, Erika Sullivan and her husband Timothy of Manchester; her son, Kevin Hirschmann and his wife Jennifer of New Boston; two grandchildren, Kyle and Kailey Hirschmann of New Boston; two nieces, Rebecca Anderson and Kristen Anderson, both of VA; a cousin, Kirk Hebert; and her lifelong best friend Selena Cate of Monroe. She was predeceased by her only brother, firefighter David Anderson who died in 2000.
A graveside service will take place on Monday August 31st at 10:00 in Pine Grove Cemetery with the MPD Mounted Unit in attendance to perform honor guard duty. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Manchester Police Mounted Patrol Unit at www.mpdmountedpatrol.com
. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
.