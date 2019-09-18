Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bette Marie Guay. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 (603)-883-3401 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 View Map Service 2:00 PM Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bette Marie Guay, 75, died at her home in Litchfield surrounded by family on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born on August 14, 1944 in Nashua, daughter of the late Fred and Ena (Denton) McQuesten.



Bette was a graduate of Alvirne High School. In the early years of her life she worked at Christie's in Manchester and Malden Mills in Hudson. She also worked at Delta Education, Market Basket in Hudson, and DLB Paving in Litchfield in her later years.



Her favorite "hobby" was shopping and finding the best bargains, hence her nickname "Bargain Bette". She loved spending time with family hosting holiday parties, pool parties and cookouts, and especially spending time with all the little ones in the family. She also enjoyed a good game of scrabble and late night movie watching.



Along with her parents, Fred and Ena, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert McQuesten and Fred McQuesten.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Holly & Wryan Feil of Bedford; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey & Michelle Guay of Litchfield; four grandchildren, Eliah and Elspie Feil, and Ashlynn and Colby Guay; sister, Beverly Boucher of Litchfield; brother and sister-in-law, Charles & Nancy McQuesten of Litchfield; sister, Phyllis Reilly of Litchfield; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra & Walter Makowiec; along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



SERVICES: Memorial Visitation will be held at Davis Funeral Home, One Lock St in Nashua on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 1-2pm, immediately followed by a Service, 2pm, at the Funeral Home. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. An online guest book is available at



