THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Tina (Bettina) Dittrich, 59, of Quincy, Mass., and The Villages, wife of Colette Charpentier, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Quincy, Mass., on March 14, 2019.



Tina grew up in Merrimack, N.H., the youngest of six children born to Helen (Ludwig) and George Dittrich. She was a graduate of Merrimack High School, Class of 1977. Tina served for many years in the New Hampshire Army National Guard (NHARNG) before taking on her second career as the mailroom and copy manager for Ikon Office Solutions. After retiring from Ikon, Tina served as the executive director of the Centre Franco-Americain as well as the executive secretary of the Frederick Smyth Institute of Music, both in Manchester, N.H.



After her second retirement, Tina's passion for sunshine and golf led her and Colette to Florida, first residing in the Cape Coral area, then most recently in The Villages. In her life, to say Tina loved golf would be an understatement. Tina was awesome at golf and won many championships, but she also enjoyed frequent Sunday outings with Colette and Kit, whom she routinely bested while always remaining humble in her victories. Tina excelled at all sports she played and loved the competition. Like her mother, she was an avid Red Sox fan. She and Colette often attended Spring Training games at JetBlue Stadium in Florida and home games at Fenway Park.



Tina will best be remembered for her love of life and adventure, which led her and Colette on many outings to places far and wide. Their most recent excursion to Alaska resulted in a face to face meeting with parts of Alaska no one tells you about in the brochures. Tina was always the practical one and the calming influence in the active life they shared.



Life wasn't always easy for Tina, having fought



Tina is survived by her wife and life partner of 29 years Colette Charpentier; her siblings and spouses: Charles and Donna Dittrich of Utica, N.Y., Christopher and Madeline Dittrich of The Villages, Fla., Gary and Kathy Dittrich of Fairfield, Conn., Kim Dittrich of Mason, Texas, Melanie and Jeff Sinise of Bloomsbury, N.J.; her father and mother-in-law Richard and Pauline Charpentier of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; her in-laws and spouses: Dee and Mark Griffiths of Dewitt, Mich., Nicole and John Breckinridge of Goffstown, N.H., Danielle and Bob Langdon of Gilbert, Ariz., Richard Charpentier and Jessica Peterson of Sanford, Maine, Charles Charpentier and Lindsay Suttenberg, of Washington, D.C.; nieces and nephews: Curt, Debbie, Daren, Amy, Mike, Heather, Jason, Kiersten, Emily, Darrin, Megan, Brian, Kallie, Mei Mei, Nicole, Brian, Matthew, Jenna, Katie, Allison, Andrea, Tyler, Emily, Rachel, Sam, Rebecca and Sebastien. Tina was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and George, and nephews Khyle and Evan.



SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life on Saturday, March 23, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Boston Marriott Quincy, 1000 Marriott Drive, Quincy, Mass. Casual attire.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Tina.

425 Daniel Webster Highway

Merrimack , NH 03054

(603) 424-5530 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 20, 2019

