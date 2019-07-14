Betty C. McKinnon (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
French and Rising Funeral Home
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH
03045
(603)-497-4711
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
French and Rising Funeral Home
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
508 Union St
Manchester, NH
Obituary
Betty Christine (Whittemore) McKinnon, 89, of Goffstown, N.H., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was two weeks shy of her 90th birthday.

Betty was born on July 23, 1929, in Amherst, N.H., to the late Ralph L. Whittemore and Mary (Richardson) Whittemore. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband of 51 years, David H. McKinnon, and her forever mother, Mona Harriman Whittemore.

Betty was a graduate of Antrim High School and the Elliot Hospital School of Nursing. She spent her career working as a registered nurse in various hospitals and other venues throughout the greater Manchester area. She was a parishioner and volunteer of the Congregational Church.

Betty loved to garden, enjoyed the company of friends, and most importantly spending time with her family.

Betty is survived by two sons and two daughters; D. Michael McKinnon and wife Ginny of Goffstown, Gail S. Thomas and husband Daniel of Goffstown, Mark McKinnon and wife Carolyn of La Jolla Calif., and Rebecca McKinnon and partner Alan Talbot of Lebanon; six grandchildren, Erin McKinnon and husband Rob Otto of New Boston, Meagan Nelson of Weare, Patrick McKinnon of Goffstown, Daniel Thomas and wife Kelly of Weare, David Thomas of Dorchester, Mass., Kesila Childers of Glendale, Calif., and four great-grandchildren: Hunter Nelson, Brynn Nelson, Ashley Bunnell, and Lillian Thomas; three sisters, Gail Sawyer of Peterborough, Judith Whittemore of Peterborough, Barbara Anderson of Millbridge, Maine; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Monday, July 15, from 4-8 p.m. at French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 So. Mast St., Goffstown. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at the First Congregational Church, 508 Union St., Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Goffstown Public Library, 2 High St., Goffstown, N.H., or Pulmonary Research and Fellowship Education in memory of Betty McKinnon, attn: UMMF Office of Advancement, 333 South St., Shrewsbury, MA 01545.

For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 14, 2019
