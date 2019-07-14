Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty C. McKinnon. View Sign Service Information French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 (603)-497-4711 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 View Map Service 11:00 AM First Congregational Church 508 Union St Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Betty was born on July 23, 1929, in Amherst, N.H., to the late Ralph L. Whittemore and Mary (Richardson) Whittemore. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband of 51 years, David H. McKinnon, and her forever mother, Mona Harriman Whittemore.



Betty was a graduate of Antrim High School and the Elliot Hospital School of Nursing. She spent her career working as a registered nurse in various hospitals and other venues throughout the greater Manchester area. She was a parishioner and volunteer of the Congregational Church.



Betty loved to garden, enjoyed the company of friends, and most importantly spending time with her family.



Betty is survived by two sons and two daughters; D. Michael McKinnon and wife Ginny of Goffstown, Gail S. Thomas and husband Daniel of Goffstown, Mark McKinnon and wife Carolyn of La Jolla Calif., and Rebecca McKinnon and partner Alan Talbot of Lebanon; six grandchildren, Erin McKinnon and husband Rob Otto of New Boston, Meagan Nelson of Weare, Patrick McKinnon of Goffstown, Daniel Thomas and wife Kelly of Weare, David Thomas of Dorchester, Mass., Kesila Childers of Glendale, Calif., and four great-grandchildren: Hunter Nelson, Brynn Nelson, Ashley Bunnell, and Lillian Thomas; three sisters, Gail Sawyer of Peterborough, Judith Whittemore of Peterborough, Barbara Anderson of Millbridge, Maine; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Monday, July 15, from 4-8 p.m. at French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 So. Mast St., Goffstown. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at the First Congregational Church, 508 Union St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Goffstown Public Library, 2 High St., Goffstown, N.H., or Pulmonary Research and Fellowship Education in memory of Betty McKinnon, attn: UMMF Office of Advancement, 333 South St., Shrewsbury, MA 01545.



www.frenchandrising.com

