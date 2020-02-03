Betty E. (Daniels) Dufoe, 86, of Goffstown, died February 1, 2020 at Carlyle Place in Bedford after a period of declining health.
She was born in Manchester on November 29, 1933 to Frank and Rosa (Gossler) Daniels. She graduated from West High School in 1951 and Nashua Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1954.
Betty worked as a private duty nurse for 10 years, then at Sacred Heart Hospital and Catholic Medical Center for 30 years.
She is survived by four children, Mark Dufoe and wife, April, of Kennebunkport, ME, Gale Cheever and husband, Peter, of New Boston, Lynn Fontaine and husband, Stephen, of Conway, SC and Lori Laventure and husband, Kent, of Manchester; five grandchildren, Meredith, Jamie, Hanna, Lucas and Raven; and two great granddaughters, Winslow and Hailey.
SERVICES: There are no services planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Wall St., Manchester, NH 03101.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 3, 2020