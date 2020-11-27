1/1
Betty Fay Benjamin
1934 - 2020
Betty Fay Benjamin, 86, of Hampton, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones, after a period of failing health. She was born in Concord, NH, on June 27, 1934, the daughter of the late George C. and Gladys (Eaton) Benjamin.

Betty Fay was raised in Manchester and received her Bachelor's degree from the University of New Hampshire. Upon graduation, she became employed by New England Telephone where she spent the entirety of her career, retiring as a manager.

She made her home in Hampton and enjoyed her pet West Highland Terriers, volunteering for the Special Olympics and time spent with family and friends.

She leaves her sister in law Brenda Monaco; Patricia Komeski and her family of North Hampton; Teresa Perzanoski, a treasured friend she considered her adopted daughter, and her family of Hampton; her beloved Fournier 'Clan'; Deborah Marsolais, a special friend and caregiver of Dunkin, in addition to several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother Clarence George Benjamin.

Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 P.M. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Friends are respectfully invited. A private graveside service will be held in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to North Atlantic Westie Rescue (nawestierescue.org). Please visit RemickGendron.com to view Betty Fay's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
