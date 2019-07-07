Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Herrin. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jean Herrin, pictured here at a time long since gone, passed away three days shy of her 90th birthday on May 31, 2019.



Through the years Betty has collected obituaries for many of her friends. She would be pleased to know that she escaped this life prior to collecting them all. Lifelong friends Bev, Betty, Schultzie, and other close friends and family can collect her brief biography.



Born in Peterborough, NH on June 3, 1929 and raised in Jaffrey, NH, Betty and her brother Norman were the children of Robert S. and Lilla M. (Cobb) Greene. She completed primary school in Jaffrey, NH and secondary school at Dedham, MA High School where she was named Class Valedictorian in 1947. She attended the University of New Hampshire and graduated with a degree in Botany with the Class of 1951. While at UNH she met many of her life-long friends including her future husband John H. Herrin of Nashua, NH with whom she would raise five children. After raising her family in Londonderry, NH, she lived in Durham, Stratham, and Bedford, NH.



Betty shared her passion for gardening and love of the outdoors with friends and family. A long time docent with the UNH Marine Docent program Betty loved to teach about the wonders of the NH Seacoast and the Isles of Shoals. She spent many hours giving classroom presentations in Southern New Hampshire and leading school groups at Sandy Point Discovery Center and the Seacoast Science Center at Odiorne State Park. Betty loved giving tours of Smuttynose Island at the Isles of Shoals. Betty was gifted as an exceptional mother, understanding wife, caring educator, and amazing friend to all who had the good fortune to know her.



Family members included her children: John Robert Herrin and wife Linda of Amherst, NH, Christopher Mark Herrin of Boulder, CO, Peter Alan Herrin and wife Dee of Bedford, NH, Timothy David Herrin and wife Julie of Boulder, CO, and Rebecca Marie Herrin of Corbett, OR. Betty was an amazing grandmother and mentor to her 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren whose lives have been forever enriched by her love and devotion.



Betty's end of life journey was made as comfortable as possible by the caring, loving and attentive staff at Carlyle Place in Bedford, NH. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.



Go to



Betty Jean Herrin, pictured here at a time long since gone, passed away three days shy of her 90th birthday on May 31, 2019.Through the years Betty has collected obituaries for many of her friends. She would be pleased to know that she escaped this life prior to collecting them all. Lifelong friends Bev, Betty, Schultzie, and other close friends and family can collect her brief biography.Born in Peterborough, NH on June 3, 1929 and raised in Jaffrey, NH, Betty and her brother Norman were the children of Robert S. and Lilla M. (Cobb) Greene. She completed primary school in Jaffrey, NH and secondary school at Dedham, MA High School where she was named Class Valedictorian in 1947. She attended the University of New Hampshire and graduated with a degree in Botany with the Class of 1951. While at UNH she met many of her life-long friends including her future husband John H. Herrin of Nashua, NH with whom she would raise five children. After raising her family in Londonderry, NH, she lived in Durham, Stratham, and Bedford, NH.Betty shared her passion for gardening and love of the outdoors with friends and family. A long time docent with the UNH Marine Docent program Betty loved to teach about the wonders of the NH Seacoast and the Isles of Shoals. She spent many hours giving classroom presentations in Southern New Hampshire and leading school groups at Sandy Point Discovery Center and the Seacoast Science Center at Odiorne State Park. Betty loved giving tours of Smuttynose Island at the Isles of Shoals. Betty was gifted as an exceptional mother, understanding wife, caring educator, and amazing friend to all who had the good fortune to know her.Family members included her children: John Robert Herrin and wife Linda of Amherst, NH, Christopher Mark Herrin of Boulder, CO, Peter Alan Herrin and wife Dee of Bedford, NH, Timothy David Herrin and wife Julie of Boulder, CO, and Rebecca Marie Herrin of Corbett, OR. Betty was an amazing grandmother and mentor to her 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren whose lives have been forever enriched by her love and devotion.Betty's end of life journey was made as comfortable as possible by the caring, loving and attentive staff at Carlyle Place in Bedford, NH. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.Go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on July 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close