Betty Mae Bushey
1930 - 2020
Betty Mae Bushey passed away on Wednesday November 25, at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH. Born on December 1, 1930 in Goffstown, NH, just down the road towards Goffstown on the right where the rail trail crosses Mast Road. It was a brown house and she was delivered by a mid-wife. She was the daughter of Raymond Van de Bogart and Emma Hartford.

Betty is. the oldest of nine children - four sisters and four brothers. She married Joseph Bushey on July 9, 1949, and was married for 52 years until his death in 2000. During this time they resided in Goffstown.

Betty has 2 children, a son and a daughter, 4 grandchildren and 4 great -grandchildren.

She worked in the offices at Manchester Knitted Fashions for many years; then worked at Putnam Fuel Co. in Goffstown until she retired.

Betty loved to read. Her favorite books were travel books and romance novels. She also loved to garden. She could make flowers grow anywhere. She and her husband, Al, made a beautiful place to relax and have cookouts right in the backyard. Al built her a trellis and many flower gardens that she filled with beautiful flowers.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 11am to 1pm with a Funeral Service beginning at 1pm. All services will be held at French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 S. Mast Street Goffstown, NH 03045. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com


Published in Union Leader on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
French & Rising - Goffstown
DEC
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
French & Rising - Goffstown
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
Memories & Condolences

November 28, 2020
Chris & Sue, I’m so sorry for your loss. Your Mom was such a nice lady. Your old neighbor, Sharon (Gusta) Thomas
Sharon Gusta-Thomad
Neighbor
