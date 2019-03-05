Obituary Guest Book View Sign





She was born at home in Thornton, N.H., on April 7, 1934, the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Harriette (Gilman) Hartwell.



Mrs. Willoughby was a graduate of Lincoln High School and the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor's degree in education.



Betty was a substitute teacher for the SAU #16 for several years, and worked in the Selectmen's office for the Town of Kensington. She was an active member of the Kensington Congregational Church for more than 50 years. Together with her husband, Betty was a charter member of the New Hampshire Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Betty spent much time supporting both organizations. She loved gardening, walking, baking, quilting, knitting, sewing, and spending time with her family.



Family members include her husband of 64 years, Donald R. Willoughby; her children, Dale Willoughby, Donna Loomis and Carol Willoughby; daughter-in-law Susan Willoughby; and son-in-law Ralph Loomis; her brother, Edwin Hartwell; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Doralee Willoughby; nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her son, Donald A. Willoughby; her granddaughter, Caitlin Willoughby; and brothers Nathaniel and Fred Hartwell.



SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter, on Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. After the service, there will be a reception at the Grange Hall in Kensington, which is across the street from the Library. Spring Burial will be in the Village Cemetery, Kensington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 6931 Arlington Road, Bethesda, Md. 20814.



