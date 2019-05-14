GORHAM - Beulah Cray Johnson, 100, of Gorham, died on May 10, 2019.
Born in Malden, Mass., on April 29, 1919, she was the daughter of William and Lettie (Joudrey) Cray.
She graduated from Gorham High School with the Class of 1937.
She was a member of the Gorham Congregational Church, UCC; the White Mountain League; a past president and secretary of the Dupont-Holmes Post #82 American Legion Auxiliary; the Ideal Rebekah Lodge; and the Gorham Woman's Club.
In 2018, she was the recipient of the Boston Post Cane.
Family members include her sons Daniel Cray Johnson of Gorham, and Nils William Johnson of North Beach, Md.; two granddaughters; and six great- grandchildren.
SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, May 22, at 11 a.m. in Gorham Congregational Church, UCC. Interment will be in Lary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Gorham Congregational Church, UCC, 143 Main St., Gorham, N.H., or the Conway Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 260, Conway, N.H., 03818.
For more information, visit www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
Published in Union Leader on May 14, 2019