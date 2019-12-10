Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly A. Bernard. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John the Baptist Church Allenstown , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PEMBROKE - Mrs. Beverly A. Bernard, 82, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester, Beverly was the daughter of the late John DiStadio and Antoinette (Mitchell) Counter. She was raised and educated in Hooksett and resided here her entire life.



Before retiring, Beverly was employed as a teaching assistant for the Allenstown Elementary School. In her free time, she enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family.



She was predeceased by her husband, Maurice R. Bernard.



Family members include her six children, Sheryl Bernard of Pembroke, Maureen Bernard and her significant other Michael Bouchard of Manchester, Michael Bernard of Pembroke, Debra Hensley of Seven Devils, N.C., Matheu Bernard and his significant other Heather Chandler of Belmont, and Brian Bernard of Meredith. She was the loving grandmother to Emily Hebert, Thomas Hensley, Meg Moore and Nicholas Bernard. She is also survived by her two sisters, Rose Currier (Charles) of Pembroke, and Theresa Niemir (Christopher) of Boca Raton, Fla.; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved granddog, Bobby the Dog.



The family wishes to acknowledge all the caregivers who devoted their time and love to making Beverly as comfortable as possible.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St., Pembroke.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. from St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will take place at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Loaner's Closet, 1 B Commons Drive, Unit 10, Londonderry, N.H. 03053.



To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit



PEMBROKE - Mrs. Beverly A. Bernard, 82, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health.Born in Manchester, Beverly was the daughter of the late John DiStadio and Antoinette (Mitchell) Counter. She was raised and educated in Hooksett and resided here her entire life.Before retiring, Beverly was employed as a teaching assistant for the Allenstown Elementary School. In her free time, she enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family.She was predeceased by her husband, Maurice R. Bernard.Family members include her six children, Sheryl Bernard of Pembroke, Maureen Bernard and her significant other Michael Bouchard of Manchester, Michael Bernard of Pembroke, Debra Hensley of Seven Devils, N.C., Matheu Bernard and his significant other Heather Chandler of Belmont, and Brian Bernard of Meredith. She was the loving grandmother to Emily Hebert, Thomas Hensley, Meg Moore and Nicholas Bernard. She is also survived by her two sisters, Rose Currier (Charles) of Pembroke, and Theresa Niemir (Christopher) of Boca Raton, Fla.; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved granddog, Bobby the Dog.The family wishes to acknowledge all the caregivers who devoted their time and love to making Beverly as comfortable as possible.SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St., Pembroke.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. from St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will take place at a later time.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Loaner's Closet, 1 B Commons Drive, Unit 10, Londonderry, N.H. 03053.To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in Union Leader on Dec. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close