PEMBROKE - Mrs. Beverly A. Bernard, 82, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, Beverly was the daughter of the late John DiStadio and Antoinette (Mitchell) Counter. She was raised and educated in Hooksett and resided here her entire life.
Before retiring, Beverly was employed as a teaching assistant for the Allenstown Elementary School. In her free time, she enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Maurice R. Bernard.
Family members include her six children, Sheryl Bernard of Pembroke, Maureen Bernard and her significant other Michael Bouchard of Manchester, Michael Bernard of Pembroke, Debra Hensley of Seven Devils, N.C., Matheu Bernard and his significant other Heather Chandler of Belmont, and Brian Bernard of Meredith. She was the loving grandmother to Emily Hebert, Thomas Hensley, Meg Moore and Nicholas Bernard. She is also survived by her two sisters, Rose Currier (Charles) of Pembroke, and Theresa Niemir (Christopher) of Boca Raton, Fla.; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved granddog, Bobby the Dog.
The family wishes to acknowledge all the caregivers who devoted their time and love to making Beverly as comfortable as possible.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St., Pembroke.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. from St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will take place at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Loaner's Closet, 1 B Commons Drive, Unit 10, Londonderry, N.H. 03053.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 10, 2019